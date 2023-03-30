The Canberra Times
Jenna Price | Parliament House incident latest in long list of poor conduct

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
March 31 2023 - 5:30am
The tough-on-plonkers Speaker of the House Milton Dick had firm words of advice for the Prime Minister this week after Albanese called the Leader of the Opposition "Angry Peter".

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

