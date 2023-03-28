Coalition frontbenchers have apologised for their behaviour after a female parliamentary staff member was injured as they rushed to exit the lower house chamber for a division.
Speaker of the House Milton Dick told House of Representative MPs during question time he had ordered his parliamentary departments to conduct an urgent risk assessment to ensure the safety of its staff members.
Mr Dick said he had also met with the interim head of the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service, Michelle Wicks, along with outgoing Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins regarding the incident.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton suggested in his response there had been another "door incident" the previous Thursday, which Mr Dick confirmed would also be considered as part of the risk assessment.
Before proceedings began on Wednesday, Mr Dick said a "very serious and grave incident" occurred on Tuesday evening when a group of Coalition MPs raced to exit the chamber during division bells.
A female staff member was injured by the MPs as she was attempting to shut the doors in the opposition lobby at the Speaker's direction, Mr Dick said.
Opposition frontbenchers Dan Tehan, Angus Taylor, Andrew Hastie and Ted O'Brien apologised for their role in the incident.
Opposition backbenchers Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, Nicholls MP Sam Birrell and Flinders MP Zoe McKenzie also offered their apologies.
"The most serious aspect of this incident is that members physically pushed their way past the attendant to get out of the chamber, resulting in them getting hit in the door frame and hurting their arm," Mr Dick said.
"We all know that members are busy, however, I'm sure we would all agree that no members' time is worth more than a staff member safety.
"In light of this issue, and other recent issues raised with me, I'll be writing to all members with a review to reinforce this and to ensure that members are in no doubt as to their obligations to treat this chamber and parliamentary staff with respect."
Mr O'Brien apologised for his conduct, adding "crowd control" was not a parliamentary staff member's job.
"I also apologise to the staff if they were involved in this," Mr O'Brien said.
"Our staff here in the chamber do an incredible job and one of them is not crowd control and I apologise to them for that."
Opposition Deputy Leader Sussan Ley later said she took "any incident" on the floor of the House of Representatives seriously.
But Ms Ley said she did not see what happened.
"I didn't see the events that took place. I didn't hear everything that was said at that particular time because I wasn't in the Parliament," Ms Ley, who is also the opposition's spokesperson on women, said.
"But I do understand that members have stood up and apologised unreservedly this morning."
Mr Dutton and other Coalition members have previously complained about the behaviour of government members in Parliament, which they regard as a pattern of "vicious" personal attacks.
Coalition frontbencher Angie Bell has lodged a complaint about an alleged slur yelled at her by a government backbencher in the House on Monday.
Victorian Labor MP Sam Rae said it was "absolutely not correct" that he shouted the remark, which was not picked up by microphones in the chamber.
Mr Dutton says there is a "pattern forming" over the government's treatment of Coalition women in this term of Parliament, referring to incidents with Sarah Henderson, Michelle Landry and Bridget McKenzie.
The opposition party room has been urged by its leadership to speak up and show support for female colleagues in and outside of the chamber.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
