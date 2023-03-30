A greener, safer Garema Place is in the works as the ACT government seeks feedback on proposed upgrades for the Civic meeting place.
The ACT government's City Renewal Authority has proposed a series of upgrades to improve the area, with a goal to declutter the space and add more greenery.
Among the changes would be accessible, single-level pavements to improve pedestrian flow and better lighting to make the area safer and more appealing at night.
Additional seating and outdoor dining areas would also be added, while more trees and gardens would be planted for better coverage.
City Renewal Authority acting CEO Craig Gillman said the goal was to create a "safer, more accessible and usable central meeting place".
"In creating a more open and beautiful new space, this upgrade will support safety, improve pedestrian access and increase economic activity," he said.
Separate to the government's proposal, plans to build a luxury hotel in Garema Place are still afoot.
Developer Geocon has found a buyer for its Garema Place site where it had previously planned to build an 11-storey hotel.
The City Renewal Authority has invited the community to provide feedback on its proposed upgrades for Garema Place. Consultation closes on May 14, 2023.
"We consider Garema Place to be the community's living room in the city centre - so we want input on what the upgrade should look like," Mr Gillman said.
The Garema Place project follows upgrades to City Walk in 2020, which saw new garden beds, lawns and street furniture added.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
