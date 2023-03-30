The Canberra Times
Short-term rentals, Airbnb face greater regulation in Canberra as government agrees to review sector

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
March 31 2023 - 5:30am
The government has downplayed the impact of short-term rental accommodation on housing affordability in Canberra. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The government has downplayed the impact of short-term rental accommodation on housing affordability in Canberra. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Property owners who offer short-term rental accommodation face the prospect of a future limit on the number of days they can rent their homes and a requirement to register their activities after the ACT government agreed to explore the options as part of an assessment of the sector.

