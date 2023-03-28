The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

New commissioner would monitor modern slavery issues in ACT if Greens' Jo Clay's bill becomes law

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
March 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Greens' Jo Clay, who introduced a modern slavery bill to the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The Greens' Jo Clay, who introduced a modern slavery bill to the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

An anti-slavery commissioner would monitor whether the ACT government pays companies engaged in modern slavery if a bill introduced by a Greens backbencher is passed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.