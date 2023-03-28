An anti-slavery commissioner would monitor whether the ACT government pays companies engaged in modern slavery if a bill introduced by a Greens backbencher is passed.
Government agencies would also be forced to submit Commonwealth modern slavery statements, while businesses not complying with the Commonwealth requirements would not be able to tender for ACT government contracts.
All businesses tendering for government work in the territory worth more than $25,000 would need to provide information about modern slavery risks within their supply chains and set out how they would reduce the risk.
The bill was introduced by the Greens' Jo Clay, who said slavery existed in the ACT and the government would be "foolish to imagine that this is someone else's problem".
"Slavery is not merely a historical problem. Estimates are that more people live in slavery today than at any other time in human history. The most recent estimate puts this number at 50 million globally. It is a horrifying figure in our society," Ms Clay said.
"And this is not simply an issue that happens somewhere else. Modern slavery is part of many of the goods we buy and the services we use every day, and thousands in Australia are personally affected and are living in conditions of modern slavery."
Ms Clay said modern slavery - which took the forms of forced marriage, sexual exploitation, forced labour, visa condition abuse and human trafficking - was an embedded part of our lives.
"Whether our goods and services were generated in Australia or overseas - if someone suffered conditions of slavery to create it, we are at least partially responsible. Canberrans care about the wellbeing of those in our community. We care about where our products come from, where they end up and the welfare of those who are involved in making them," she said.
"That's why my bill looks at the procurement that uses slavery elsewhere, as well as slavery within our borders."
Ms Clay thanked Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury and Labor ministers Tara Cheyne, Chris Steel and Mick Gentleman for "their enthusiastic and thoughtful support for this bill to date".
"I look forward to continuing this work with my Labor colleagues to get the details rights," she said.
An explanatory statement for Ms Clay's bill said the laws would bring the territory closer into line with NSW, which introduced a Modern Slavery Act in 2018. The Commonwealth introduced a Modern Slavery Act later that year.
The federal legislation requires businesses with consolidated revenue of at least $100 million a year and Commonwealth entities to report annually on the risks of modern slavery in their operations and supply chains. The statements are published online.
Ms Clay's bill would require corporations owned by the ACT government to make reports under the Commonwealth's scheme.
The bill would also establish an anti-slavery commissioner within the Human Rights Commission, tasked with supporting victims of modern slavery and combating the practice.
The commissioner, a statutory appointment, would also be tasked with monitoring and reporting on the risks of modern slavery in the ACT.
The bill, introduced to the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, was referred to a standing committee.
The Anglican Bishop of Canberra and Goulburn, Dr Mark Short, expressed support for the bill.
"For a number of years our diocese has been part of Be Slavery Free, an Australian coalition campaigning against modern slavery, human trafficking and child labour," Dr Short said.
"We are delighted that if this legislation is passed the ACT will the second Australian jurisdiction to have a modern slavery act. This is a significant step forward in our common commitment to protecting human dignity."
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
