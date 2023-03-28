Designs published on Tuesday for light rail stage 2a have come under fire from cycle advocacy group Pedal Power ACT, who claim serious issues with the active travel component need addressing prior to construction.
New dedicated off-street and shared on-street cycling paths have been proposed for around most of London Circuit, however, current plans have cyclists merging back onto the road.
Cyclists and drivers will share the road on London Circuit between Edinburgh Avenue and Hobart Place heading north and between University Avenue and Edinburgh Avenue travelling south, if plans being considered under the National Capital Authority and ACT government works approval process are adopted.
Pedal Power ACT has welcomed the proposed protected cycle lanes around part of London Circuit and the protected intersections on the corner of London Circuit and Northbourne Avenue, as well as the corner of London Circuit and Commonwealth Drive.
Pedal Power ACT executive director Simon Copland said the protected intersections are a first for Canberra and provide a template for future developments.
Mr Copland said he was extremely disappointed the protected cycle lanes stop in two areas meaning cyclists would end up riding on the road or the footpath.
"The government has informed us that they cannot build a segregated path in this section due to a lack of space. We reject this," he said.
"Lack of space is often quoted as a reason for missing paths or missing sections, but examples of other cities both overseas and in Australia prove this issue can often be overcome."
Pedal Power has urged the ACT government to also consider extending the protected cycle lane to run from the London Circuit and Northbourne Avenue intersection down Northbourne Avenue, around Vernon Circle and to the Commonwealth Bridge.
Mr Copland said it would be an extremely valuable piece of cycling infrastructure that would increase connections to Lake Burley Griffin.
"Not having this will create further missing links in our system," he said.
"Given the existing disruptions to roads in the area due to the light rail work, this would be the ideal time to build this infrastructure."
Canberra light rail stage 2a is the first step in extending the network south to Woden. It will include an additional 1.7 kilometres of wire-free track and three new stops at Edinburgh Avenue, City South and Commonwealth Park.
The plans released for public exhibition today include designs for tracks, stops, light rail systems, associated infrastructure and landscaping.
A design for a new inset bridge for constructed over Parkes Way has been released, as well as grass track sections on parts of Northbourne Avenue, London Circuit and Commonwealth Avenue.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said light rail stage 2a will revitalise the southern section of the CBD and improve connections between the city and the lake for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport.
The National Capital Authority is expected to submit its assessment in June, following the six week consultation period that opened today.
Construction on the stage 2a extension is expected to start soon after the raising of London Circuit is complete.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
