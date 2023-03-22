Work is set to begin today at the National Library of Australia to replace existing Lombardy poplar trees despite their pest status.
The Lombardy poplar tree is currently regulated under the Pest Plants and Animals Act 2005, but collaboration between the National Capital Authority and the ACT government has allowed them to be planted again in the area.
The trees line the forecourt area of the library, and were chosen specifically to accentuate the initial design of the building and its recognisable columns.
Years of drought have impacted the appearance of the trees, and the NCA were advised that they were unlikely to ever go back to their original health and quality.
NCA chief executive Sally Barnes said the work done between the authority and the ACT ensures the tree's replacements wouldn't cause any damage.
Lombardy poplar trees are considered weeds due to the speed at which they can grow, and they can regularly get into waterways.
The maintenance practises to be undertaken by the NCA will ensure no damage is done to the surrounding area, Barnes said.
"Our careful maintenance strategy means we will keep the trees in their specific garden beds, and will continue to pay a lot of attention to them in the future," she said.
"We really do recognise the importance of looking at alternatives from a lasting point of view, with climate change playing an undeniable factor.
"The trees were chosen in the first place to accentuate the area, and the replacements will allow us to continue to do that."
The research also proved replacing the poplar trees with new ones would not pose a threat to the broader environment or agriculture within the ACT.
During the community engagement process, the vast majority of responses were found to be in favour of keeping the species as they stood.
Ms Barnes said significant research identified other potential replacement trees, but none were as appropriate for the architectural, aesthetic and heritage goals of the area.
"Firstly we tried the English Oak, which would have been fine but it produces a lot of brown leaf litter which would have remained on the ground around the gallery," she said.
"We tried the tulip tree after that, which was perfect in terms of size and shape, but it just wasn't the same.
"There was nothing that worked quite as well, and with the heritage value of the building, we looked for an exception with a serious plan for careful management, because it is such a special location for the capital."
She added the NCA is extremely grateful for the consideration from the ACT government around the importance of maintaining the aesthetics of the building.
The National Library of Australia were unable to comment on the works, but emphasised they will not destruct regular use of the building.
The landscape renewal is expected to be complete by July this year.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
