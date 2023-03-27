The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Light rail faces next bump in the road as works approval opens to public

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
March 28 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whether light rail is consistent with the National Capital Plan will be subject to federal scrutiny, with approval pending on plans to get the network to Commonwealth Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.