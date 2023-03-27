Whether light rail is consistent with the National Capital Plan will be subject to federal scrutiny, with approval pending on plans to get the network to Commonwealth Park.
Federal Regional Development Minister Kristy McBain will today announce public consultation on works approval is open, following the public release of light rail stage 2a plans.
The plans include new details about the project such as the establishment of protected cycleways, grass track sections and a new inset bridge over Parkes Way in between the two Commonwealth Avenue bridges.
The National Capital Authority will decide whether what's being proposed is fitting of the nation's capital following a six-week consultation process the public has been invited to contribute to.
Submissions relating to light rail's perceived pros and cons, including impacts on liveability, the environment and infrastructure planning, are expected to influence the final design.
A number of consultation sessions will be held throughout April and May to provide an opportunity to ask questions on the next stage of the project.
Ms McBain has encouraged all Canberrans to make a formal submission or attend one of the community information sessions.
Federal Labor committed $85.9 million to help extend the light rail line from Alinga Street to Commonwealth Park in the 2022 budget, on top of the $132.5 million allocated under the former Coalition government.
The Monaro MP said the Griffin Plan always envisioned the development of a tram line because in 1918 they knew that a modern city would require a modern transport network.
"This is one of the biggest infrastructure transformations ever seen in the national capital's history, which is why it's so important that Canberrans have the opportunity to shape this iconic project," Ms McBain said.
The extension of light rail from Civic to Commonwealth Park started in October with work currently under way to raise London Circuit to the same level as Commonwealth Avenue. The 1.7 kilometres of light rail includes three new stops at Edinburgh Avenue, City South and Commonwealth Park.
The ACT government has faced mounting pressure to announce the estimated completion date for the project to raise London Circuit, a parliamentary inquiry also calling for the cost estimates and completion date for the light rail link to Woden.
National Capital Authority boss Sally Barnes told Parliament in December she did not expect approval for light rail from Commonwealth Park to Woden "for many years".
Asked about this consultation during the NCA's biannual review, Ms Barnes said the authority would not be questioning whether light rail was a good idea or not, as that decision had already been made.
"We are interested to make sure that what gets built is something that's of quality and design that's fitting to a national capital," Ms Barnes said at the time.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories.
