Snake catchers could soon be able to own venomous snakes to display them as part of educational demonstrations, after the ACT government agreed to consider the regulations governing snake handling in Canberra.
Assembly members and staff were treated to a snake display on Tuesday, with local snake catcher and Australian National University associate professor Gavin Smith bringing some of the animals into the building to show them off and discuss snake safety.
It was widely observed by wits in the corridors that the presence of snakes in the building was no different given the Assembly is home to politicians.
Labor's Marisa Paterson had invited Dr Smith to highlight the importance of snakes in the ACT environment and the role of snake catchers in educating the community.
"Snakes have somewhat of a slippery reputation, and I am sure many in this place will agree that such a bad reputation is not entirely fair," Dr Paterson said.
"Whilst of course many snakes are genuinely be dangerous to humans and our pets, we must also learn how to live alongside these creatures respectfully."
Dr Paterson said it was important new migrants to the ACT are empowered to live alongside the wildlife safely, but warned education programs were curtailed under current laws that prevented licenced snake educators to keep venomous snakes.
"Most of these snake catchers and educators do this work around full-time jobs and family responsibilities. This role that they play in our community is commendable, and is driven by their love and respect of our native snakes," Dr Paterson said.
"The ACT government must explore ways in which we can support this work so that we don't burn out these individuals, who many in the community consider that they are performing an essential service, removing snakes from Canberra's houses and sheds."
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti agreed it was timely to explore the rules governing snake handlers, with rules in place that balance risk and danger.
"Careful consideration will be needed as keeping snakes in captivity, especially wild snakes, is stressful for the animal. In exploring how our system can be improved, we need to ensure that our guidelines and systems remain focused on animal welfare," Ms Vassarotti said.
Ms Vassarotti also revealed her own snake phobia, which she said was an "uncomfortable" admission for an environment minister.
"I've lived with this phobia most of my life. The family story goes that when I was very, very little we were on a bushwalk when we came across a snake. My mum freaked out a bit, and the neural pathway was set," she said.
"I have tried to conquer the fear. I did once try to watch a series of Steve Irwin snake videos to desensitise myself. I've even touched one or two in controlled environments, but it hasn't seemed to help."
Dr Paterson's motion was passed with unanimous support in the Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, with the government required to report back by November 30 on potential changes to snake handling laws.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
