Canberra's own Boomers forward Alex Toohey and Capitals star Shaneice Swain are in the USA for a rare opportunity to strut their stuff in a highly-anticipated basketball showcase.
Swain will have more on the line as the Opals youngster announced on Friday that she will enter the upcoming WNBA draft, just as teammate Jade Melbourne is primed to begin her career in the US with Seattle.
The teenage pair of Toohey and Swain were selected for the renowned Nike Hoop Summit in Portland on April 8, which invites top 19-and-under players from the USA and around the world to face off in an exhibition in front of NBA scouts and team general managers.
The 2023 summit will be the first time women will feature too, making the occasion even more momentous for Australia's contingent, Nyadiew Puoch and Capitals product Swain.
The tournament in its 24th year has been a launching pad for several basketball superstars, from Boomers legend Patty Mills, to NBA greats Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki.
Australian players Josh Giddey, Ben Simmons, Dante Exum, and Josh Green rose up NBA draft boards after their appearances at the event in more recent years.
"I was thrilled to be selected," Toohey told The Canberra Times before flying out to the US.
His fellow Lake Ginninderra College and NBA Global Academy alum Tyrese Proctor - now at Duke's college basketball program - was at the summit last year, so Toohey knows how important the event is for up-and-coming players.
"It's been a big dream of mine for a long time, and then seeing Tyrese do it and being close friends with him hearing how much he enjoyed it, I'm honoured now to be in it," Toohey said.
The 18-year-old will be rubbing shoulders with Nigeria's Mackenzie Mgbako, 6-foot-10 Senegalese centre Baye Fall and Canadian point guard Aden Holloway in the 13-man Team World.
They'll be facing a strong Team USA that includes LeBron James' son Bronny, and the country's top two ranked prospects Isaiah Collier and Justin Edwards.
"I've been to Portland before, a while back on a basketball tour, and I've watched a game there, so it'll be cool to be playing in an NBA arena," Toohey, who has committed to play college basketball at Gonzaga later this year, said.
"I'm excited to play with such high-level talent, meet new guys and learn about their background too."
Despite plenty of influential basketball types keenly watching the summit, Toohey is trying not to put too much pressure on himself and just trust in his ability come tip-off.
He does have goals to play in the NBA one day though, and is focused on continuing to achieve that one step at a time.
"Obviously going to the NBA is every basketballer's dream," Toohey said.
"I'll just see what happens at the end of my college time at Gonzaga and then look at my options.
"I'm focused on being a good teammate, a good leader and hopefully playing some good basketball at the summit.
"If I focus on winning and the team that helps me play my best and if scouts like what they see, that's a bonus."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
