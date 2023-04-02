The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

National property prices rise again while Canberra house values lag, CoreLogic home value index

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
April 3 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra house values fell in March, but unit values were up. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Canberra house values fell in March, but unit values were up. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

National property values increased slightly in March ending nearly a year-long streak of home value falls, however, Canberra house values are yet to follow suit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.