The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Cash rate hold to offer home owners relief and buyers a boost of confidence

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
April 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessika Lomas and Lachlan Rice recently refinanced to a new fixed rate to offer some "peace of mind". Picture supplied
Jessika Lomas and Lachlan Rice recently refinanced to a new fixed rate to offer some "peace of mind". Picture supplied

The Reserve Bank's decision to hold the cash rate on Tuesday has offered home owners a reprieve from the previous 10 months of rate increases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.