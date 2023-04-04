Interest rates have been left unchanged for the first time since the Reserve Bank of Australia began aggressively tightening monetary policy almost a year ago, delivering a reprieve for borrowers and signalling growing central bank confidence that its actions are working to bring inflation down.
But the central bank has flagged that policy is finely poised. Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has indicated the bank is getting close to a rates peak, but the high rate of inflation, the tight jobs market and uncertainty about the strength of household spending has the bank concerned that it might have to tighten policy further.
In a statement announcing the decision, the governor said the central bank decided on the pause to give it more time to assess the impact of the 10 successive rate rises implemented since last May and the economic outlook.
While global inflation remained "very high", Dr Lowe said the volatility on financial markets arising from recent bank failures and acquisitions in the United States and Switzerland were likely to lead to tighter financial conditions.
"The board expects that some further tightening of monetary policy may well be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target," Dr Lowe said. "The decision to hold interest rates steady this month provides the board with more time to assess the state of the economy and the outlook, in an environment of considerable uncertainty."
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the RBA's decision would "come as a relief for a lot of Australians" but acknowledged households remained under pressure.
"That's why the costs of living are the primary focus of our economic plan and the upcoming budget," the Treasurer said.
The decision follows the latest update from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showing inflation rose 6.8 per cent in February, down from 8.4 per cent in December, but still well above the RBA's 2 to 3 per cent target band.
Conditions in the labour market also remain tight, with the unemployment rate dropping back to 3.5 per cent in February, though there are no signs yet of an unsustainable surge in wages.
Unsurprisingly, sentiment among households and businesses has sagged as rates have risen. The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence index improved marginally last week but has been stuck below 80 points for more than a month and is far below the long-term average of 111 points. National Australia Bank's measure of business confidence fell 10 points in February to negative 4.
The central bank is keeping a particularly close eye on household spending. Rising interest rates, high inflation and falling house prices have dragged on consumption but there is uncertainty about what the impact will be of more than 800,000 mortgages switching from fixed to variable rates during the year. The nation is also welcoming record numbers of migrants, which is contributing to a strong 1.7 per cent lift in population.
Commonwealth Bank data shows nominal debit and credit card spending is moderating, with the annual growth rate dropping a little below 10 per cent. Expenditure on services was solid, climbing 14 per cent in March while purchases of goods was much softer, increasing by just 5 per cent.
CBA economists said that, given the high level of inflation and the extent of population growth, "easing nominal spending growth is not a good sign for the volume of spending". They said the results were consistent with measures showing household consumption grew by 0.3 per cent in the December quarter.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
