Albanese government $535 million pre-budget splash for the national collecting institutions

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
April 4 2023 - 10:30pm
National Gallery of Australia. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
National Gallery of Australia. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Albanese government has moved to give all nine national collecting institutions funding certainty and reverse a "shocking state of disrepair", announcing on Wednesday they will get an extra $535 million over the next four years.

