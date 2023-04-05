Ukraine is a "very unique testing ground" for modern warfare, which will benefit supportive countries in potential future conflicts, a senior Kyiv adviser says.
The country's ambassador to Australia also pleaded for more support from Australia, saying other countries had overtaken in their generosity.
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles vowed in February to provide Ukraine with military supplies for "as long as it takes".
Adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Defence, Yuriy Sak, told the Sydney Dialogue forum on Wednesday the country's military has had to come up with new types of weapons to fend off Iranian-manufactured drones used by invading Russian forces.
He also praised Australia's Bushmasters, which he said had become a household name in Ukraine.
The Kremlin has used Iranian Shahed-136, or "kamikaze", drones, which explode on impact, in attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and around the country.
The drones, which Iran said were supplied to Russia before the invasion, have been used to target civilian infrastructure and power stations.
Mr Sak suggested to the audience Australia's strong support for the eastern European country would be rewarded with information and intelligence on weaponry effective against Russia's armaments.
"Right now, Ukraine is a very unique testing ground, which will allow us to improve the weapon system that we receive, to share that knowledge with our allies and make sure that Ukraine and all other countries are better protected from, for example, from the Iranian drones in the future, because Iranian drones have not been created for Ukraine by Iran," he said.
"You all know who they were created for originally, right? So it only makes sense and it is logical that we should all be interested in finding ways [on] how to jam them, how to improve the electronic warfare equipment that will allow us all to be protected from this type of weaponry.
"When the time comes, of course, we will be happy to share the knowledge that we gain on the battlefield with our allies, with our friends."
Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, who sat on a panel following Mr Sak's speech, also said Australians he had spoken to wanted the federal government to do more.
"Every one of them tells me 'We are so happy Australia is supporting Ukraine' and every one of them believes Australia can do more, and should do more, to support Ukraine," he said.
"Once, Australia was the biggest contributor to Ukraine. Now, several other countries have overtaken.
"We need more of that support ... last time the major package for Ukraine was announced six months ago. So it's important that Australia continues to send in that that support to Ukraine."
The Albanese government announced in February it was offering Ukraine an additional $33 million of assistance, which included the provision of more uncrewed aerial systems along with financial sanctions and travel bans against a further 90 individuals and 40 entities.
The support is in addition to the 90 Bushmaster vehicles Australia already committed, which Mr Marles said were on schedule.
Mr Sak said he would be visiting Bendigo on Thursday, where the Bushmaster vehicles are being built.
"When I was a kid, visiting Australia was one of my dreams, and I wanted to come to Australia to see kangaroos and koalas," Mr Sak said.
"But tomorrow, I'll be going to Bendigo and now I want to see Bushmasters and the Hawkeyes.
"This is not about just our territory or our people. This is about the global freedom."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.