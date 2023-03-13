The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ukraine ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko says winning against Putin requires consistent Australian support

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
March 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ukrainian ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Ukraine will need a show of strong, consistent support from countries like Australia over the next 12 months if it's to win against Vladimir Putin's forces, the country's ambassador to Australia warns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.