Ukraine wants Australian approval to build its embassy on the Canberra site where Russia was evicted from

Steve Evans
Steve Evans
Updated August 25 2022 - 4:23am, first published 3:30am
Ambassador of Ukraine Vasyl Myroshnychenko taking a photo before the recent address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's to ANU students. Picture: James Croucher

The ambassador of Ukraine has asked the federal government if it can have the plot of land previously allocated to Russia so Ukraine can build an embassy there.

