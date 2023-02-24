Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko has called for military assistance to his war-torn country to be "substantive, systematic and consistent".
In an at times emotional address to the National Press Club, Mr Myroshnychenko expressed his country's gratitude for the support being provided by Australia but emphasised the need for long-term plans and commitment.
"We cannot be more grateful for the support provided by Australia and our many other allies to date," the ambassador said.
But, highlighting the scale of fighting and the enormous demand for material it was creating, Mr Myroshnychenko said last week Russia was firing 20,000 artillery rounds a day.
"This is the number of shells that were sent at Ukrainians. We have sustained the 100 million missile attacks. Wars are a conspicuous user of material," he said.
"While we're thankful for what received, Ukrainian has to convince that military aid cannot be one-off and sporadic. Military aid must meet battlefield needs and strategic opportunities. It needs to be substantive, systematic and consistent."
Earlier, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese marked the first anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine by reiterating Australia's support for the embattled country and announcing an additional $33 million of assistance including the provision of more uncrewed aerial systems and financial sanctions and travel bans on a extra 90 individuals and 40 entities tied to the Putin regime.
Mr Albanese condemned Russia's assault on Ukraine as an "illegal and immoral invasion" that was not only an attack on Ukrainian sovereignty but also the international rules are based order.
The Prime Minister paid tribute to the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people.
"They have made enormous sacrifice, a sacrifice in lives, a sacrifice in infrastructure, a sacrifice in their standard of living," Mr Albanese said. "Yet they have stood tall, not just in their interest but in the interests of all who hold democratic values around the world."
The day was marked by protests against the Russian government around the world, including outside the Russian embassy in Canberra, where demonstrators held up banners calling for the end of the conflict and accusing the Putin regime of war crimes.
Member for Canberra Alicia Payne addressed the rally, emphasising Australia's commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine.
In his speech to the Press Club, Mr Myroshnychenko said there was a strong case that land currently being considered for a new Russian embassy in Canberra instead be provided to house a new Ukraine embassy.
The ambassador repeated Ukraine's call for military aid, warning against attempts to "appease" the Russian government.
"If the goal in 2022 was to defend Ukraine, the goal in 2023 is for Ukraine to win for the world's sake," he said. "This war will be won by all those on the side of democracy being beyond brave, to overcome our shared challenge."
Asked if Australia should provide more Bushmaster armoured fighting vehicles, the Ukrainian ambassador said that, "it's not about the numbers".
Mr Myroshnychenko said his country did not lack volunteers to join the armed forces, but "we need the training and the armour and the weapons and equipment so they are able to use it to defend the country. Ukraine is needing financial assistance to survive".
The ambassador said Australia's announcement it would send reconnaissance drones was "very helpful".
"When we boil down what we need, there's many things which Australia could provide. There's many things that Australia could also buy for Ukraine elsewhere."
But he said, "what is important now is [to] talk about the plan. Assistance should be systematic and should be consistent".
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
