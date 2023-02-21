Almost a year on from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European Union ambassadors to Australia gathered alongside their Ukrainian counterpart to reinforce their message that "Ukraine must win".
European Union delegates to Australia alongside Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko issued a joint statement once more condemning Russia's war against Ukraine ahead of Friday's anniversary.
"Together with our partners, we are determined to maintain this support until Ukraine prevails, as an expression to our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the statement read.
"Ukraine must win," Mr Myroshnychenko said.
"We are out there protecting the rules-based international order."
"We are there defending democracy, human rights, and the fundamental values, [all] of which are clear to every Australian."
European Union ambassador Gabriele Visentin thanked Australia for supporting the union's response to the war.
"We are extremely grateful to Australia for its continued support through these years, be it in financial terms, in military terms and in alignment with sanctions against Russia," he said.
Australia has provided Ukraine with $475 million in military assistance, including an additional 30 Bushmaster protected vehicles in October last year.
The Coalition government also provided $65 million in humanitarian aid in March 2022.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said last week that she had recently met with the Ukrainian ambassador, and that the Australian government would mark the anniversary.
"I indicated to him, along with other like-minded nations, we will be making sure the anniversary is appropriately marked," she said.
"I'm not sure what more ahead of that I can say."
Over the past year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has communicated with finesse to international audiences, not allowing the country's struggle against Russia to slip from political agendas and headlines.
While President Zelenskiy is a "great communicator", it is the power of his message which resonates with people, Mr Visentin said.
"You cannot be a good communicator with an effective communication strategy if the messages you pass are not strong," he said.
"And the messages that, constantly, President Zelenskiy, are passing are strong, are powerful, are meaningful and talk to the whole world."
Mr Vasyl also pointed to Defence Minister Richard Marles and Ms Wong's visit to Ukraine in early February as "a very emotional moment for us Ukrainians, but also for many Australians".
"I think that this is creating another bond on a human-to-human level between our two countries," he said.
