ACT reserves to close during feral animal cull

Pest species such as pigs and deer will be targeted by ACT Parks in several regions from next month as part of an effort to protect vulnerable nature reserves from the impacts of feral animals.
Areas of Namadgi National Park will initially be closed to the public while the aerial cull gets under way in May.
ACT Parks' efforts are set to focus on the Naas region first before eradicating feral species from Namadgi west and then north.
The Lower Cotter Catchment, Murrumbidgee and Molonglo river corridors, as well as the Googong Foreshores will also be included in the pest control program.
Feral animal incursions from Kosciuszko National Park, including Brumbies, have been an ongoing threat for Namadgi, which is still in recovery following the Orroral Valley Bushfire.
Higher than average rainfall over the last three years has also created a perfect breeding habitat for feral species.
READ MORE:
ACT Conservator of Flora and Fauna Bren Burkevics said thermal aerial control methods will be used to remove pest species from conservation areas and minimise the negative impact to environmental, cultural, social and economic assets.
"Across our parks and reserves, vertebrate pest species such as pigs and deer endanger threatened plant and animal species through grazing, antler rubbing, trampling, trail creation, ground disturbance and wallowing," he said.
Mr Burkevics said the public should be aware aircraft may be operating within the closed areas.
"Extensive safety precautions will be in place, including buffer zones, signage and sweeps prior to all operations," he said.
"Animal welfare is a priority, and all control activities [will be] undertaken in accordance with best practice and humane control of feral animals."
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service will target wild dogs and foxes through an aerial baiting operation in Kosciuszko from April 18. Additional reserves will be targeted in May.
A spokeswoman for NSW Parks said it is carrying out the biggest feral animal control program ever delivered on the national park estate, with more than 100,000 animals removed in the last three years.
"Aerial shooting has more than doubled and aerial baiting has increased fivefold," she said.
"In Kosciuszko National Park and the surrounding region, more than 10,000 feral animals were removed, including 6800 deer, in the three years to the end of 2022."
Namadgi National Park Naas: May 15 - 19
Namadgi National Park West: May 18 - 26
Namadgi National Park North: May 22 - 26
Lower Cotter Catchment: May 22 - 26
Murrumbidgee River Corridor: May 29 - June 4
Molonglo River Corridor: May 29 - June 2
Googong Foreshores: May 29 - June 2
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.