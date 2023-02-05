The Canberra Times
Kosciuszko National Park spike has Namadgi rangers on high alert

Updated February 6 2023 - 8:09am, first published 5:30am
Namadgi National Park acting area manager, Louisa Roberts, discusses the horse plan as brumbies close in on the national park. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

An incursion of feral horses from Kosciuszko is presenting an increasing threat to Namadgi National Park, with the ACT government urging NSW to uphold its duty to protect endangered ecosystems.

