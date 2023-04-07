Shades of autumn | Trending

When it comes to a rich and varied colour palette, there's nothing quite like the current season.
Asra pleated frill midi dress, $725. The new 'Nowness of Then' collection reimagines the audacious 1980s, with high-shine fabrics and abstract ruched accents taking centrestage. ajeworld.com.au
Spring pot, $89. Don't let the name fool you - this is autumnal gold at its best. capradesigns.com
Cuff beanie in military olive, $50. The nights feel colder and transeasonal dressing comes to the fore during autumn. thenorthface.com.au
Andrew Fox tortoise glasses frames, from $169. Part of a new range of frames with colours inspired by the natural and iconic Australian landscape. oscarwylee.com.au
Interiors parfum, $65. Enriched with white sage oil and designed to sanitise rooms and fabrics. domenicaformulations.com
Double sided quilt cover, from $250. A beautiful marriage of colours inspired by ochre and sandalwood. ilovelinen.com.au
Chocolate brown hoodie $200. Sporty streetwear with a nod to new seasons. earlscollection.com
Yasmina redback patent leather platform heels, $260. It wouldn't be autumn without pops of red dotting the landscape. wittner.com.au
Faye belted collarless coat, $139.99. A timeless piece in any wardrobe, camel coats are continually being reinvented. forevernew.com.au
Neale Whitaker set of 3 candles, $49.99. The style and design expert has created a new collection to update your home during the cooler months. myhouse.com.au
Faux suede herringbone pants, $250. Warm, tactile and the perfect choice for autumnal strolls. brooksbrothers.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
