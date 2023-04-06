ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee gives birth to second daughter

The ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee has announced the birth of her second daughter.
"Baby Ava was born a little earlier than anticipated this week and Mia is already smitten with her younger sister," Ms Lee said in a statement.
"I am grateful for the support from my colleagues across the political spectrum and thank everyone for their well wishes," Ms Lee said.
"I would particularly like to thank our amazing healthcare team and in particular my family for their incredible support.
"Nathan and I look forward to spending time with Mia and Ava over the next couple of months before I return to the Legislative Assembly."
Ms Lee told The Canberra Times in October 2022 she hoped to return to the Assembly in time for the budget in the first week of June.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
