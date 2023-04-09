These are just three examples in the period of a few days, showing how democracy is being eroded across south-east Asia. More broadly, across the Asia-Pacific region, we are seeing the impact of the Chinese government - its opaque infrastructure projects, easy loans, and trade deals are attractive to many governments. So, too, is its model of "economic development without rights" authoritarianism. The lack of accountability for Beijing's abuses provides cover to other abusive governments in the region.