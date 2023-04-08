ACT Policing are seeking witnesses after two teenagers allegedly assaulted a man in Tuggeranong on Tuesday night.
Police said the man was walking near the footpath at the intersection of Drakeford Drive and Erindale Drive in Oxley on Tuesday, April 4, at 9.15pm when he was confronted by two young men.
The young men, believed to be aged in their teens, allegedly had a brief conversation with the man before assaulting him and then fleeing.
One of the men is described as being of Caucasian appearance and aged between 17 and 19 years old. Police said he was wearing a black-hooded jumper, baggy black track pants, black shoes, and a grey cap.
The other is also of Caucasian appearance, aged about 14 to 15 years old with medium-length dark brown hair, and a stud piercing in his right ear lobe, police said.
He was believed to be wearing a black zip up jacket, black track pants, and Vans shoes.
Police are looking to speak to people with information that could identify the two alleged offenders and anyone who might have dash-cam footage of the area at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 using the reference number 7396082 or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website
