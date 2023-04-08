The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Policing seek witnesses to alleged Oxley assault

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 8 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Policing vehicle. Picture by Rohan Thomson
ACT Policing vehicle. Picture by Rohan Thomson

ACT Policing are seeking witnesses after two teenagers allegedly assaulted a man in Tuggeranong on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.