Driver shortages to force bus service cuts on Saturday night in Canberra

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated April 8 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:03pm
A bus driver shortage will force officials to cut bus services on Saturday night. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
A bus driver shortage will force officials to cut bus services on Saturday night. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Public transport passengers have been told to double check their bus service will operate on Saturday night, after transport officials were forced to drop routes due to a driver shortage.

