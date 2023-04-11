Bell Shakespeare's production of the Scottish play (as superstitious actors call it) is a haunting thriller that takes the audience on an intense and compelling journey into the dark heart of humanity.
Macbeth, a Scottish warrior, famed for his exploits on the battlefield, is told by three Weird Sisters he will one day be king.
Unable to shake the thought, Macbeth tells his wife, Lady Macbeth, of what he has heard. Driven by an insatiable hunger for power, posterity and certainty, they commit a murder and seize the throne but also set in motion the unravelling of their sanity and even more spilling of blood.
The production is directed by Peter Evans with Logie Award-winning Hazem Shammas (The Twelve, Safe Harbour) as Macbeth and Jessica Tovey (The Miser, The Merchant of Venice) as Lady Macbeth.
It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, various dates and times until April 22, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
A mysterious letter has been received from Henrik Bancroft inviting the eccentric detective Pierre Van Outen to investigate a murder at his estate. The victim? Henrik Bancroft himself.
Van Outen is mystified and seeks assistance to help him solve this whodunnit. Venture inside the manor, meet members of the scheming Bancroft family and see if you can puzzle out the clues which lead to Henrik's missing will.
But be warned, a murderer is present.
It's on at Tuggeranong Homestead on April 14 to 16 at various times. See: darkstories.com.au/murder-by-invitation-canberra.
This festival returns with the theme "food, farming and artistry" to celebrate the creative community of producers in the Canberra region.
Farm tours, a dinner, a lunch, street markets, a pasta-making workshop, and more to enjoy. April 14 to 16. See: southernharvest.org.au.
In this Heritage Festival Guided Rotary Peace Walking Tour event, guides will explain the stories behind many of the monuments in Lennox Gardens, Flynn Drive, Yarralumla.
Meet the guide at the main entrance and they will tell you stories about the Indigenous history of Canberra and talk about the recipients of the Chief Minister's Rotary Peace Prize as you walk.
The tour will finish at the Canberra Rotary Peace Bell. You will be able to strike the bell and send your own message of peace to the world. It's set to take place on Saturday, April 15 at noon.
For more information and tickets, see: eventbrite.com.au.
The ensemble eplores ideas of national identity in a program featuring music by Koday and Sculthorpe.
To be held at All Saints' Anglican Church in Ainslie on April 14 at 8pm. See: trybooking.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.