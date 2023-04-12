A man has been charged with drug supply as detectives investigate the death of a young woman at a university residence in Canberra's north.
ACT Ambulance Service paramedics raced to the Australian Catholic University residence in Watson about 9.45pm on Monday, having received a call for assistance.
Despite their best efforts, they were unable to revive the 20-year-old woman.
Detectives subsequently commenced an investigation and, on Wednesday, an ACT Policing spokesman said a 22-year-old Conder man had been charged with selling or supplying the woman with heroin.
That man, Brooklyn Armstrong Beattie, has not been charged with causing the woman's death.
Beattie did not enter a plea when he faced the ACT Magistrates Court in a grey suit jacket on Wednesday morning.
Prosecutor Tahlia Drumgold did not oppose bail, which magistrate Jane Campbell granted.
Among other conditions, Ms Campbell banned Beattie from being within 100 metres of the university in Watson and from possessing cannabis or any other illegally obtained drug.
Beattie, who displayed his middle finger to a news camera as he left court, is due to appear again on May 10.
Anyone who has information and has not already spoken to police has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via www.crimestoppers.com.au.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
