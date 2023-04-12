The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Woden development site should 'embrace its urban character': Suburban Land Agency

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated April 13 2023 - 7:54am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Woden car park, centre, the Suburban Land Agency wants to release for development. Picture supplied
The Woden car park, centre, the Suburban Land Agency wants to release for development. Picture supplied

A block in the Woden town centre should be developed into a residential, retail, business and food precinct that "embraces its urban character", the Suburban Land Agency has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.