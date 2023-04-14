This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
My mate Andy is a man of few words. He despises small talk and absolutely loathes social chitchat. The longest sentence to spill from his mouth tumbled out 30 years ago when, after a very long and thoughtful pause that kept a large crowd anxiously holding its breath, he whispered: "I do."
So it came as a shock recently when the time arrived to split the bill at a restaurant. Andy, his face twisted in horror and disgust, wouldn't shut up.
It was my fault. I'd suggested we leave a tip.
"This is not America, mate," he fumed. "They get paid well here and they charge enough for the meals. We don't have to tip."
Andy's wife, stunned by the revelation that her husband's vocal chords still functioned, shrank into her chair. The waitress hovering at our table with the bill muttered something about giving us a little more time and promptly set a new world speed record departing the scene.
"Listen, mate," I said. "The meals were great and the service was outstanding. What's wrong in acknowledging that with a few bucks?" Andy grimaced, grunted and gave in, preferring to surrender rather than enduring the torture of an extended conversation.
I called him the next morning to apologise. "You made a very valid point," I said. "I'm going to stop tipping from now on." Andy didn't reply, of course. But I could sense a smug smile spreading across his face as he hung up in his customary manner without saying goodbye.
Worn down by years of inattentive waiters and missing meals that eventually arrive as a lukewarm afterthought, I've often felt obligated to offer a modest gratuity for service that barely reaches acceptable levels.
But in these inflationary times? Andy's right. Tipping, surely, is an anachronism in a country where hospitality workers enjoy much higher hourly wages and penalties compared to many western nations.
In America, where the minimum hourly wage is $7.25 an hour and hospitality work leaves you precariously hanging just above the poverty line, accepted practice is to add 15 to 20 per cent to a bill.
In Australia, a nation where shoddy customer service is culturally ingrained, the minimum wage is $21.38. Yet expectations that customers should leave a little extra continue to grow.
Been to a cafe where you order on your phone using a QR code without any human interaction? The system still asks for a tip. And that's on top of the mandatory service fee for using a card in a venue that often doesn't accept cash.
The groping hands of the tipping phenomenon now reach beyond the hospitality businesses. My wife went to the shopping centre for a beauty treatment. When she returned home the company had already emailed, asking her to complete a "short" 20-question survey about her experience and whether she would like to add a tip to the bill she had already paid.
My wife felt the girl who had provided her treatment had gone above and beyond the call of duty. So she added a small tip. When she saw the girl later and mentioned the gratuity, she was met with a blank stare. The company had pocketed the bonus without passing it on.
Not only has tipping become the expected rather than the exception, but now we must also suffer these endless "How did we treat you?" surveys companies constantly foist on us, promising how our answers will help them improve their customer service. In truth, these shallow exercises merely serve to justify the dubious existence of those marketing managers (let's be honest, no one really knows what they do) who help swell the bloated executive ranks of many companies.
But these puerile customer surveys and the rise of a more aggressive approach to tipping are merely symptoms of a wider trend in modern life where everyone requires not just acknowledgment, but glowing endorsement for doing something they are...err...actually paid to do.
Perhaps it's time we customers returned the favour.
In future if I book a table at a restaurant, arrive at the scheduled time, act politely and clean my plate I will be requesting a 10 per cent bill reduction - and up to 20 per cent if I refrain from talking loudly on my phone.
I'll also expect the chef and owner to fill out a short but helpful questionnaire asking if they enjoyed my company and if they would appreciate a return visit.
I'll be taking Andy with me, too. Nothing beats eating a good meal in silence.
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
