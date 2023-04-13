The Canberra Times
Fiji Airways reveals cost of direct flights from Canberra

Steve Evans
Sara Garrity
By Steve Evans, and Sara Garrity
Updated April 14 2023 - 10:07am, first published 9:30am
Fiji Airways is bringing international travel back to Canberra airport. Picture Shutterstock
Fiji Airways will charge from $439 for a return fare from Canberra direct to and from Fiji when it starts the first international flights from Canberra's airport since the pandemic.

