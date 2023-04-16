At some point decisions have to be made and, when they are, someone will be hurt. At some point - and very probably in this budget - Albanese will admit the stage-three tax cuts won't go ahead. The sooner he does so the better. The second need is to accept the need for real reform of aged care and other financial suck-holes like the NDIS. This requires supporting Bill Shorten, a minister who is genuinely engaged in re-structuring the sector. The final, and most critical requirement is, however, to change the way we think about society. Money shouldn't be the driving force for allocating time, care and resources.