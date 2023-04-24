In launching a high-quality restaurant, attention to detail can't be added later. It requires a philosophy and methodology that must permeate the culture within the team. And the team here is very focused on getting the little things right. There is a guy dining solo at the bench that overlooks the piazza, and the room is full of small tables both low and high, as well as a larger group in a semi-private room. This a place that you can party alone or party with friends. I recognise a few familiar faces on the floor, and a few moustaches in the kitchen from other top venues around town. Unlike big sister Pilot, there is an a la carte menu here, but we just go for the seven-course set menu for $100, which is chef's choice.