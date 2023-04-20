The Canberra Times
Review urges greater RBA clarity, transparency and accountability

Adrian Rollins
Updated April 20 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 10:00am
RBA governor Philip Lowe. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The central bank board tasked with setting interest rates will meet eight times a year, down from the current 11, and each meeting will be followed by a media conference under major changes to the way the Reserve Bank of Australia operates that have been endorsed by the federal government.

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

