The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Man charged over alleged threats to kill Brittany Higgins, partner David Sharaz, dog

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated April 20 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittany Higgins and fiance David Sharaz outside an ACT court last year. Picture by Karleen Minney
Brittany Higgins and fiance David Sharaz outside an ACT court last year. Picture by Karleen Minney

A man has been charged after a police investigation revealed threats he allegedly made to kill former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins, her fiance David Sharaz, and their pet dog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.