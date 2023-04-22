The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Ian Warden | Are the bronze statues of Enid Lyons and Dorothy Tangney considered blessings?

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
April 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Count your blessings, name them one by one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.