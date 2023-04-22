"It took me several weeks to hear what a 'blessing' was, or could be, and how it differed from appreciation. That was how long it took for the true context of blessings to arise, with its faint sensation of letting go. It was only after several weeks that the things we named on any given day as a 'blessing' began to prove that each thing was not essential, and thus began to say: look at the ability of the human heart to love what is given to it."