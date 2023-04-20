Banks, climate figures, energy companies and investors representing more than $2 trillion in private capital under management will on Friday sit down with Treasurer Jim Chalmers to find ways to drive investment in Australia's energy transition.
The pre-budget energy investor roundtable in Brisbane will look to open up national clean energy projects and will also be attended by Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen and assistant minister Jenny McAllister.
The roundtable's guest list includes chief executives from Australia's largest banks, including Commonwealth, Macquarie and Westpac, as well as ALP national president and CBUS chair Wayne Swan and former Gillard minister Greg Combet.
Dr Chalmers said the "transformation to cleaner, cheaper, more reliable energy" was a big opportunity for the country.
"Australia has the potential to be a renewable energy superpower and aligning our efforts is critical to achieving this ambition," he said.
"We have what the world needs, when the world needs it and we will keep adapting to changes in the global landscape to maximise our comparative advantages."
Mr Bowen said the global climate emergency was "Australia's jobs opportunity".
"Friday is about working with the private sector to seize that opportunity with both hands," he said.
Senator McAllister said partnering with banks and investors would "open up more opportunities for all Australians when it comes to how they use energy".
The meeting comes just weeks before the treasurer is due to hand down the May budget, which is expected to include a package of measures that will assist homes and businesses in transitioning to electrical appliances.
It also comes as Australia's oldest power station Liddell prepares to shut down later this month.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
