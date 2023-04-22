The Canberra Times
Zoya Patel | Sheryl Sandberg told us to lean in. Ten years later, is it time to lean out?

By Zoya Patel
Updated April 23 2023 - 6:50am, first published 5:30am
When Sheryl Sandberg first coined the now-iconic term, "lean in", back in 2013, it was a truly radical notion for some women to acknowledge that gender inequality existed in corporate spaces and to own their voice in speaking up and out.

