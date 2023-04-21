The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

The ACT has plugged into electric vehicles faster than anywhere in the country

PB
By Peter Brewer
April 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One in four new vehicles sold in Canberra this year were battery electric, with the ACT recording the fastest acceleration of zero emission sales per capita in the country this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.