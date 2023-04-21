To explore these conflicting perspectives and "reports" of Jane, you need to delve into her letters. Some of them are sharp tongued (not quite trolling, but she certainly knew how to cut someone down) and others are as inane as your average Facebook post, even down to describing how well the chicken was cooked for dinner - if only she could have snapped a pic! Similarly, the songs of her personal music collection would throw any playlist algorithm into a frenzy. Her musical tastes were so broad, ranging from classical tunes to bawdy ale house songs.