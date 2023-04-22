The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Australia is snoozing at the wheel when it comes to engine emissions and electric vehicles

By The Canberra Times
April 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen and Transport Minister Catherine King announce the federal government's response to the National Electric Vehicle Strategy, flanked by Tony Weber, chief executive Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, left, and Behyad Jafari chief executive Electric Vehicle Council, right. Picture by Karleen Minney
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen and Transport Minister Catherine King announce the federal government's response to the National Electric Vehicle Strategy, flanked by Tony Weber, chief executive Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, left, and Behyad Jafari chief executive Electric Vehicle Council, right. Picture by Karleen Minney

When former Liberal treasurer Joe Hockey triggered a chain of events on the floor of Federal Parliament a decade ago that sent the car industry packing from Australia, much was lost in that rush of political hubris.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.