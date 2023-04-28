Perhaps one needs to keep in mind that the artist came to maturity in London in the 1980s when the place was in the grips of formalism frequently coming from American sources. The formalist, non-figurative aspect underlies much of his work and there is this mixture between a personal mysticism and the toughness of formalist painting. If you peer closely into the canvas, in the bottom-right-hand corner you can make out the word "AMEN" as an expression of gratitude to the Lord as well as a prayer.