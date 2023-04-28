Serendipitously, I viewed this exhibition the day after seeing the new documentary movie The Giants, which is about some giants of Tasmanian ecological activism - former Greens leader Bob Brown and tall trees. Two days running, I found myself considering the same questions - how do we humans co-exist with all other forms of life on this planet? Where do we fit in the great scheme of living things? Have we any right to have an impact on the places where other life forms reside? That movie and this exhibition both successfully examine such questions.