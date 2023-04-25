The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra schools could use remote learning amid Term 2 staff shortages

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated April 26 2023 - 7:10am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Schools are planning for high levels of staff and student absences in Term 2. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Schools are planning for high levels of staff and student absences in Term 2. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Schools may have to resort to remote learning in Term 2 as educators brace for staff shortages due to winter illnesses and the nationwide teacher shortage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.