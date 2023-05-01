A special set menu for mum at Lerida Estate winery on May 14. Two courses for $55, three for $70, with options in entree, main and dessert. I like the look of the slow-cooked pork belly with truffled cauliflower puree and harissa, pan-seared barramundi with ginger and lime glaze and a salted caramel panna cotta. There's a vegetarian option in each course as well. There's also a kids' menu for the under 12s for $25. The kids can choose from a burger, fish and chips and schnitzel and chips for mains, ice cream and topping or chocolate brownie for dessert and a juice. Good times for the whole family.