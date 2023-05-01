Hey kids! What are you doing for Mother's Day? If you're looking for a way to treat mum with a little bit more than tea and toast in bed, here's a few ideas for May 14.
As well as these food events, you'll find plenty of gourmet treats at various markets on that weekend, from Haig Park, to the Fitter's Workshop to the Old Bus Depot Markets. Markets are always a fun way to spend a morning.
Make it a special day, she deserves it.
Speaking of tea. If your mum does like a cuppa, The Tea Centre, in the Canberra Centre, is holding a "bespoke blending" experience on May 5. When you join their VIP program, Leaf Lovers, you can custom blend 120g of tea, get a discount on teawares, try the exclusive Coco Citron loose leaf blend and pick up a goodie bag worth more than $60 when you spend $50 or more. You can find The Tea Centre on Level 1 opposite Haigh's Chocolates. And yes, that's another hint.
The inaugural Hope Starts Here Mother's Day Luncheon is being held at the Hyatt Hotel Canberra.
Hosted by Roundabout Canberra and Karinya House, funds raised will help both organisations to continue supporting women and children, and the community here in Canberra.
There'll be a two-course meal, including a dessert bar, welcome drink on arrival and a selection of shared wines on the tables. Virginia Haussegger is the guest speaker and there'll be live music from Rhythm and Girl.
Noon for a 12.30pm start, formalities end at 2.30 but there's a 4pm finish if you don't have to race back to work. Tickets $160pp, tables of nine for $1400.
A special set menu for mum at Lerida Estate winery on May 14. Two courses for $55, three for $70, with options in entree, main and dessert. I like the look of the slow-cooked pork belly with truffled cauliflower puree and harissa, pan-seared barramundi with ginger and lime glaze and a salted caramel panna cotta. There's a vegetarian option in each course as well. There's also a kids' menu for the under 12s for $25. The kids can choose from a burger, fish and chips and schnitzel and chips for mains, ice cream and topping or chocolate brownie for dessert and a juice. Good times for the whole family.
Couple of options at the Hotel Realm. There's a three-course lunch from noon with shared grazing boards, alternate plated mains and a decadent dessert buffet for $55pp. There's also a kids menu for the under 12s for $55. But maybe suggest she can head off with her mum friends for the champagne party in the Leyla Bar. $130pp, from noon til 3pm.
Another good mum friend event might be the cocktail class at Highball. They'll take you step-by-step through two cocktails (you get to drink them too) and then finish off the class by getting hands-on as you jump behind the bar and make your own drinks from scratch. $90pp includes cocktail demonstration and tasting, kingfish taquitos and chips and guacamole to enjoy during your session. May 14, 4.30pm. Bookings essential.
At QT Canberra there'll be a decadent high tea in the Capitol Bar and Grill where executive chef Michael Box has mixed things up. Savoury and sweet delights are perfectly paired with a glass of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut champagne on arrival. Expect slow-cooked egg finger sandwiches with coronation spice, watercress and mayonnaise; to chicken breast with fire-roasted peppers, mayonnaise, cheddar cheese and butter lettuce. Sweet treats include caramel mousse with chocolate bark, pistachio sponge, salted caramel and crumble; and sour cream sponge with milk chocolate crème, cherry and coconut. And as a special gift, all mums will receive a jar of QT Canberra honey made by their own rooftop bees. $80pp. $50 for the kids. From noon.
At Edgar's in Ainslie, there's a couple of events. Mum might like a Bubbly Brunch in Wakefields Bar and Wine, offering smoked salmon rillette, avocado mousse, zucchini flower and corn fritters and ricotta hotcakes and more. $39pp plus bottomless mimosas for $29. In The Inn, there's a Long Lunch, with choices from the extensive menu.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.