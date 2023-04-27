The Canberra Times
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil announces major changes to migration system

Sarah Basford Canales
MS
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Michelle Slater
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 12:30pm
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil flags a major overhaul of the immigration system is coming. Picture by Karleen Minney.
Australia's migration system will undergo a major overhaul after a scathing review described it as "broken" and leaving the country at risk of falling behind in the global race for skilled migrants.

