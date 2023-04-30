King Charles has much hard work to do

The coronation of "King Charles the Third, by Grace of God King of Australia and his other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth" to give the king his formal title, will obviously be a big moment for the monarchy.
Charles is already king. He became so when his mother died.
The coronation is a formal ceremony only. As its name implies, it is the ceremony in which the crown is placed on the new monarch's head. It has been done for the past 900 years in Westminster Abbey in London but in this day and age, it gives the king no new powers.
Having said that, it is important.
The image of the King in the coming years will shape how Australia votes in any referendum on the monarchy - if one happens. It sets a tone as the monarchy navigates a new world after the ever-present, much-admired Queen.
Every detail will be scrutinised. If it is too lavish, it will be criticised. If it is not lavish enough, it will be criticised. If there are too many celebrities there, it will seem remote from ordinary people.
Indications of the way he and his advisors are thinking are already there: the ceremony will be shorter than the Queen's.
It will, according to the royal press release, include the core elements of the coronation as it's happened for 900 years, but also recognise "the spirit of our times" and "look towards the future".
British newspapers say that Charles wants "a smaller, more modern monarchy", reflecting "good value".
Grandiosity is already being avoided. A suggestion, for example, that a terminal at Heathrow Airport should be renamed the King Charles Terminal was scotched.
King Charles might think about acknowledging the pain caused by the arrival of British colonists.
All this is to the good. Extravagance and aggrandisement as economies hit choppy water would not fit the current mood.
The King (and his monarchist fans in Australia) might hope that the coronation passes without any great row. Get it over without a glitch, might be the words whispered in the offices of Buckingham Palace.
At this stage, it is hard to detect overwhelming joy and enthusiasm among the King's subjects, certainly not in Australia, but not even in Britain either.
Building a reputation will take longer than one ceremony. After all, the Queen built hers in a reign of 70 years.
Whether a referendum on Australia as a republic happens depends on whether the current government retains power in the next election. And it probably depends on whether it wins the referendum on the Voice.
So the King has a few years yet to enhance his reputation and persuade doubters that the monarchy he embodies has a place in this country (and republicans have the same amount of time to reinforce the doubts).
A visit may help the monarchy - even with the risk of protests. The polls indicate that the heir to the throne and his wife - William and Catherine - are more popular than the King. Perhaps, they should lead the way.
It is a delicate balance, though.
If he voices his views too strongly, he will be seen rightly as having intervened improperly in Australian politics.
And kings depend on some grandeur if they are not to end up on bicycles like the monarchs of Continental Europe - but too much grandeur becomes extravagance.
The coronation could be the start of a public relations campaign to re-cement the monarchy in people's affections.
Charles, King of Australia, has work to do.
