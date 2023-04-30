The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Public Eye

Public Eye: Home Affairs' jet-setting team, Human Rights Commission dispute, and the state of APS kitchens

Sarah Basford Canales
Miriam Webber
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Miriam Webber
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:29am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Are you Australia's next top talent? Well, Home Affairs is looking for you. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Shutterstock
Are you Australia's next top talent? Well, Home Affairs is looking for you. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Shutterstock

An independent review into the migration system has landed and its conclusion is pretty simple - the whole thing is borked.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.