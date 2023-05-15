Infrastructure built to trap pollution within a Denman Prospect pond has been found to be failing and in need of replacement, but critics say the current proposed solution will do little to prevent rubbish continuing to flow into the Molonglo.
A graded pollutant trap was built into the Wyndham Avenue Pond when it was established in 2014 to capture rubbish entering the pond from the surrounding construction sites, school, roads and footpaths. Rubbish has been found to build up and spill out from the trap where it flows into the Molonglo.
Darren Smith, City Services employee at the ACT government, told a recent Molonglo Valley Community Forum meeting that they recognised the asset was not working as intended.
He said the velocity of water coming out of the pipes during a large stormwater event was also creating an unnecessary danger, particularly given it was currently possible for children to play in and around that area.
A larger concrete trap has been proposed to replace the existing infrastructure, which would be installed in the ground to capture the rubbish that flows into it.
Mr Smith said the trap would be regularly cleaned out by a contractor. He said the water flowing into the Molonglo from the trap was expected to be 99 per cent clean.
A second inlet that also builds up with trash and causes the same issue will not be upgraded at the same time, due to a lack of funding. The expected cost of upgrading the second inlet with a new gross pollutant trap is $500,000.
A rack is expected to be placed over the inlet to provide a temporary solution until funding is provided next year.
Nick McDonald Crowley, Capital Airport Group's project director, said given the millions of dollars that had been spent on clean waterways around the territory, it was disappointing the ACT government were prepared to let a failing asset remain.
Mr McDonald Crowley, who is also a resident of Denman Prospect, said the proposed solution should be revisited to incorporate current best practice with these pollution trap ponds. He said contemporary design included an access track to allow for dredging.
"There's no point doing half a job here," he said. "A full job needs to be done."
Capital Airport Group acquired the land from the ACT government in 2015. The developers first raised the issue of the pond with the ACT government in 2016.
"The Molonglo River corridor is a key part of what we're advocating should be retained as a beautiful, natural part of the precinct," he said.
"Have sales stopped because of this? No, they haven't. Are they likely to? No, they're not. But is it the right thing to do to go back and fix this? Yes.
"And the reason is; because we don't want rubbish in the river corridor."
The ACT government plans to go out to tender for the current proposal this month and begin construction in June. The works are expected to be completed in four months.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
