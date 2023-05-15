The Canberra Times
Denman Prospect pond to get 'half' a fix to prevent rubbish flowing into the Molonglo

Alex Crowe
Alex Crowe
May 16 2023
Molonglo Valley Community Forum convener Ryan Hemsley and developer Nick McDonald Crowley will continue pushing for the pond pollution problem to be dealt with. Picture by Karleen Minney
Infrastructure built to trap pollution within a Denman Prospect pond has been found to be failing and in need of replacement, but critics say the current proposed solution will do little to prevent rubbish continuing to flow into the Molonglo.

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

