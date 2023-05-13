The owner of a Canberra asphalting business who has received approval to dump 63,000 tonnes of material on their Wallaroo property is now seeking an amendment to the development application to allow for the removal of 24 trees.
Capital Asphalt's Sam Hodson has sought permission from Yass Valley Council to remove the large eucalypts, several of which are of high ecological value, to allow for construction material to be brought in.
The amendment has followed a lengthy battle from Yass residents concerned about the potential impact erosion of the land and sediment contamination from the infill will have on the Murrumbidgee River.
Mr Hodson's property is located within the Canberra district wine region, just over the ACT border.
The original application for "gully rehabilitation including importation of up to 42,000 cubic metres of material" was approved on condition council was satisfied a tree management plan had been carried out and soil chemistry would be managed.
A tree report concluded 24 trees - 20 of which are Blakely's red gums - would not survive the dumping of material onto the rural block.
A soil and water management expert who reviewed the property rehabilitation plan found there was a high risk of gully and tunnel erosion unless potential soil issues were addressed.
Andrew Macleod, Strategic Environment and Engineering Consulting conservationist, concluded the current proposal had a high risk of causing pollution to downstream waters during construction.
Mr Macleod, whose services were engaged by neighbours opposing the development, said there was a high risk of future failure of the completed works.
In addition to the removal of the trees, the amendment is proposing an allowance of 16 truck movements per day, back and forth, on connecting roads.
The applicant claims the increase in daily truck numbers will achieve community benefit as the filling operation will be completed over a shorter period of time.
A campaign is under way from neighbours to stop the proposal, Wallaroo residents claiming they stand to lose out from one property owner's decision to dump Canberra construction waste.
Clean fill from Canberra's building sites being dumped over the border in NSW has long been an issue for the Yass council, a 2016 report warning of the risk to the region's water supply, roads and environment.
High ACT disposal fees, and in some cases a ban against the dumping of construction waste within the ACT, means NSW landholders can receive significant remuneration to accept fill.
Wallaroo has previously been identified as a hot spot for dumping of large volumes of construction waste.
The Canberra Times contacted Mr Hodson for comment.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
