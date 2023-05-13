The Canberra Times
Capital Asphalt owners apply to remove trees at dump site

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
May 14 2023 - 5:30am
A drone shot of the property shows the area slated for infill of material. Picture supplied
A drone shot of the property shows the area slated for infill of material. Picture supplied

The owner of a Canberra asphalting business who has received approval to dump 63,000 tonnes of material on their Wallaroo property is now seeking an amendment to the development application to allow for the removal of 24 trees.

